Missy Elliott Receives MTV Video Vanguard Award; The 48-year-old rapper was handed the prestigious accolade at the Prudential Center in New Jersey by Cardi B. Cardi hailed the ‘Work It’ hitmaker as a “living legend” in her introductory speech, at the VMAs. Ms. Elliott added that it “means so much” to her and thanked her fans for their support over the past two decades.