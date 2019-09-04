Nicole Kidman has said it is “really special” to be thriving in Hollywood at this stage of her career. The Oscar-winning star, 52, was named actress of the year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Kidman recently starred in season two of the acclaimed HBO drama Big Little Lies and will appear in upcoming film The Goldfinch, an adaption of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Taking to the stage to accept her prize at London’s Tate Modern, Kidman said her success as an older woman was opening doors for actresses following in her footsteps.