



ATLANTA — The 25th anniversary of the Southeast’s largest music festival will be held Sept. 15-15 at Piedmont Park. Music Midtown 2019 will be headlined by Travis Scott, Panic! At the Disco, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend. Other performers include Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Lord Huron, Tash Sultana, Kali Uchis, Walk The Moon, Quinn XCII, Lil Yachty, 6lack, the Coathangers, Faye Webster, Banks, Local Natives, MØ, Jaden Smith, Sigrid, Dominic Fike, Taylor Bennett, Madison Beer, Bad Suns, Noah Cyrus, Reignwolf, Band of Skulls, YOLA, Kevin Garrett and 99 Neighbors.

