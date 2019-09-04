



ATLANTA — Entertainment magnate Tyler Perry is vowing to help rebuild the Bahamas, which bore Hurricane Dorian’s deadly brunt over the last several days. Dorian began lashing the Florida coast with winds Tuesday, leaving catastrophic damage as it slowly crawled toward the U.S. Eastern Seaboard downgraded to a Hurricane 2 storm but still packing winds in excess of 100 MPH.

The storm has killed at least five people in the Bahamas and caused widespread destruction on the islands as it slowly but forcefully churned toward the Southeast United States, where mandatory evacuations were ordered in several areas in advance of one of the Atlantic’s most powerful storms on record.

