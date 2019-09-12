



— A North Carolina woman who allegedly cut off her husband’s penis was charged with malicious castration and kidnapping, local law enforcement officials said.

James Frabutt, 61, told deputies that his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and attacked him with a knife Tuesday morning at their home outside of Newport, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. There is no word yet on his condition.

Deputies were able to recover the penis, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel, according to CBS affiliate WNCT.

A motive for the mutilation wasn’t immediately clear.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt made her first appearance in court Wednesday. Her bail was increased from $100,000 to $500,000 after prosecutors argued she is a flight risk, WITN reported.