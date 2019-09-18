Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Cokie Roberts, Legendary Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 75
September 18, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Filed Under:
bestselling author
,
Cokie Roberts
,
Emmy winner
,
female journalist
,
pioneering
Roberts was a pioneering female journalist, winner of three Emmys and bestselling author.