Friends 25th
The One With The Anniversary
Your friends are still there for you, 25 years later! Celebrate the milestone anniversary of the beloved sitcom, coming to the big screen for the first time ever! This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible … about the search for commitment and security … and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it’s about friendship–for when you’re young and single in the city, your friends are your family.
Fans – get to the theatre early to see special bonus content!
Night One (Sept 23): The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate, The One with the Blackout, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out
Night Two (Sept 28): The One With the Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One The Morning After, The One With The Embryos
Night Three (Oct 2): The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High
