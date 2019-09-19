



Is there anything Wayne Brady can’t do? The five-time Emmy award winning and Grammy® nominee can list actor, singer, dancer, improv comedian, game show host and songwriter on his showbiz resume. He’s bringing his signature off-the-cuff brilliance on his new comedy tour.

CW44 is giving away three four-packs of tickets to see Wayne Brady perform at the Mahaffey on Sunday, October 13 at 7pm. All you have to do is watch Whose Line Is It Anyway? on Monday, September 23, 2019 on CW44 at 9pm for a chance to win. Good luck!

