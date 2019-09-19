Nick Carter Files Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron. According to TMZ, Nick Carter was recently forced to get a temporary restraining order against his brother, Aaron Carter. Nick’s choice was reportedly made in partnership with their sister, Angel, due to Aaron’s “increasingly alarming behavior.” . In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family, Nick Carter, via Twitter. An inside source says the restraining order will last until Oct. 16, with a future court date set to determine whether a more permanent order is needed. Aaron, who recently revealed he suffers from schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder, responded to his brother on social media, saying they were “done for life.”. I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family…I haven’t even seen you guys and Nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth, Aaron Carter, via Twitter