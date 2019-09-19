The Original ‘Halloween’ Is Returning to Theaters The classic 1978 horror film will be shown in select theaters starting September 27. To see if it will be on a screen near you, head to cinelifeentertainment.com All you need to do is enter your zip code. The original film starred Jamie Lee Curtis and was directed by John Carpenter. With a tiny budget of just over $300,000, the movie grossed nearly $50 million in the U.S. It went on to spawn numerous sequels and remakes. Last year, the 11th film of the franchise was released. The 2018 movie garnered positive reviews and made over $250 million at the box office. Curtis and director David Gordon Green are scheduled to return for at least two more sequels.