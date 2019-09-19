



The 74th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7th at 8:00PM live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS and CBS All Access. The Tony Awards, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

2020’s edition will mark the 74th anniversary of the award’s first show held back on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria’s Grand Ballroom. Check back here for more information as the 74th Annual Tony Awards draw closer and be sure to clear your schedule for Sunday, June 7th to see the best and brightest Broadway has to offer.