If you already made your way through our first list, here are 10 more books you NEED to read before you die. Your TBR list is about to get a whole lot longer! For this list, we’re looking at books that may heavily influence your perspective and outlook on life, like “The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas and “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. We’re looking exclusively at novels today, so we won’t be including plays like or lengthy poems like “The Odyssey”. Top 10 Novels to Read Before You Die!