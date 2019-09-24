Oprah Winfrey Reveals Recent Bout With Pneumonia While on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Winfrey says she ended up in a hospital emergency room. The philanthropist and media executive was on the program to discuss her 2020 speaking tour. Oprah Winfrey, via ‘Ellen’ Winfrey then added that she went on antibiotics, but the disease became worse. After visiting a lung specialist, Oprah said she was ordered not to fly for at least 30 days. The media mogul was also told to drop any work commitments she had scheduled until recovery. With her own ordeal now over, Oprah reminded the audience to get vaccines for both pneumonia and the flu. Oprah Winfrey, via ‘Ellen’