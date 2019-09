Tom Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors, will add another honor to his name at the Golden Globes. Reuters reports the 63-year-old film and television star will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. The Cecil B. DeMille award will be presented to the prolific entertainer at the awards ceremony on January 5. Hanks made his movie breakthrough in “Big” in 1988, playing a teenager who wakes up in the body of an adult.