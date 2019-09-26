Lizzo Breaks Lauryn Hill and Cardi B’s ‘Billboard’ Chart Record . “Truth Hurts” is No. 1 on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for the fourth straight week. . The single has spent the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 for a solo female rapper. Lizzo surpassed Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” which spent three straight weeks at No. 1 in 2017 . and Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop [That Thing],” which spent two weeks in a row at No. 1 in 1998. . Lizzo shared a photo and message with her fans on Instagram Monday. . Truth Hurts is officially the longest solo female rap #1 in history. I fell in love with music when I was 9 years old… I had no idea our love affair would go this far. , Lizzo, via Instagram. Good to know it was all worth it. Don’t run away from what your heart wants. Follow that b—- to ur destiny. , Lizzo, via Instagram