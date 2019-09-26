Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Reese Witherspoon Will Testify In Ryan Phillippe Trial
September 26, 2019 at 12:29 pm
Filed Under:
civil trial
,
domestic violence
,
Reese Witherspoon
,
Ryan Phillippe's
Reese Witherspoon will reportedly give evidence in Ryan Phillippe’s upcoming civil trial.