



— A Florida high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when a staff member misheard a warning from a caller.

A student’s family member called a staff member at Marianna High School stating the student had a “bong” in a book bag, WTXL reported.

But Jackson County School District officials say the word was misheard as “bomb,” prompting an emergency evacuation.

“The investigation has determined the staff member misheard the word during the telephone conversation,” officials wrote in a news release. “Superintendent (H. Larry) Moore thanks the quick action by all Marianna High School administration and staff as we strive to keep our students safe.”

A similar incident happened at a Massachusetts high school in May 2018. Police officers searched Holliston High School in Holliston believing a student had reported a “bomb” in the parking lot.

As it turned out, the caller had actually phoned police to report a “bong.”