Ellen DeGeneres Lands Lucrative HBO Max Deal
September 30, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Ellen Degeneres
HBO Max
lucrative deal
new series
Ellen Degeneres has landed herself a lucrative deal to bring four new series to HBO MAX.