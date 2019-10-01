Netflix Announces Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ Netflix released a teaser video alongside the announcement, which mysteriously states “we’re not in Hawkins anymore.” This is believed to be a reference to the end of season three, which concluded with a brief scene taking place in Kamchatka, Russia. Season three of ‘Stranger Things’ was released earlier this year on July 4. It drew record viewership figures in the first four days of release, with over 26 million unique viewers in the United States. A release date has not been set for season four, but Netflix did confirm that The Duffer Brothers recently signed on for a multi-year contract with Netflix.