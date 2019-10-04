Michael B. Jordan and Seth Rogen Team Up for Amazon Drama. The actors will executive produce a one-hour show called ‘Middle West’ for the platform. Amazon will work on production for the future series with Lionsgate TV. ‘Middle West’ focuses on two Chicago-area FBI agents who investigate the murder of policemen in Indiana. Rogen and frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg will executive produce under their TV production company, Point Grey Pictures. As will Jordan’s banner, Outlier Society. The new project expands Jordan’s working relationship with Amazon Studios. The actor’s company already has a first-look TV deal with the streamer. Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey also has a contract with Lionsgate