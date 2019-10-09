Big Winners at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. Album of the Year: Travis Scott – ‘Astroworld’. Best New Hip Hop Artist: DaBaby. Hustler of the Year: JAY-Z. Made-You-Look Award (Best Style): Cardi B. Best Hip-Hop Video: Cardi B – “Money”. Best Collab, Duo or Group: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”. Hot Ticket Performer: Megan Thee Stallion. Lyricist of the Year: J. Cole. Video Director of the Year: Travis Scott. DJ of the Year: Mustard. Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled. MVP of the Year: Nipsey Hussle. Single of the Year: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus