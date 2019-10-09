Filed Under:Album of the year MVP, BET Hip Hop Awards, Billy Ray, Cardi B, DaBaby, J. Cole Remix, Jayz, Lil Nas X, Nipsey Hussle, Old Town road, Tavis Scott, winners

Big Winners at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. Album of the Year: Travis Scott – ‘Astroworld’. Best New Hip Hop Artist: DaBaby. Hustler of the Year: JAY-Z. Made-You-Look Award (Best Style): Cardi B. Best Hip-Hop Video: Cardi B – “Money”. Best Collab, Duo or Group: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”. Hot Ticket Performer: Megan Thee Stallion. Lyricist of the Year: J. Cole. Video Director of the Year: Travis Scott. DJ of the Year: Mustard. Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled. MVP of the Year: Nipsey Hussle. Single of the Year: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus