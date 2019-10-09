



— A high school assistant football coach in Iowa faces criminal charges after confronting a referee over a controversial hit during a game Friday night.

Lincoln High School Assistant Football Coach Jason Storm allegedly threatened head official Scott Jay Zahnle during Friday night’s game against Dowling Catholic, saying he was going to “F****** kill him,” according to a criminal complaint.

Storm was upset Zahnle didn’t call a penalty after an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit on Lincoln’s quarterback, who is his son, CBS affiliate KCCI reported.

Court documents show Storm had to be restrained from attacking the official by other members of the coaching staff and had to be escorted from the stadium.

BREAKING: Former Lincoln Assistant Football Coach, Jason Storm, turned himself into jail this morning on a harassment charge for his actions at last Friday night's football game! Here's what we know: https://t.co/ryvxoNefri @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/JDbBV3qbRt — Tommie Clark (@TommieClarkKCCI) October 9, 2019

Storm resigned over the weekend and apologized for his actions.

“I was upset don’t get me wrong, but all I was saying is you’re going to get my son killed out here I wasn’t very happy with the call,” he told KCCI on Sunday.

Storm was booked into the Polk County jail Wednesday just before 4:30 a.m. on a harassment charge.

Storm waived his preliminary hearing and was released from jail on his own recognizance.

A judge ordered Storm to have no contact with Zahnle.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 20.