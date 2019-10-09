Nipsey Hussle Biography ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop’ Coming in 2020. Atria Books will be the first to publish a detailed biography about the late rapper. ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle’ will be written by music journalist Rob Kenner. The last time I spoke with Nipsey Hussle, he told me, ‘I ain’t outside giving out jewelry or dropping off bags of money on people, but I’m giving out game. This book is my attempt to help fulfill that intention. , Rob Kenner, via statement. ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop’ will also place his accomplishments in proper historical context, giving Nipsey Hussle his rightful place in the history of hip-hop, Los Angeles, and America, Rob Kenner, via statement. It will include interviews with people who haven’t spoken before, as well as insights into the forces that shaped Hussle into the man he became, Rob Kenner, via statement. ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop’ is set to drop on March 24, 2020.