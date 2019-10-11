Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Harry Styles Drops New Music
October 11, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Filed Under:
'Lights Up'
,
fans
,
Harry Styles
,
New release
,
new song
Harry Styles has delighted fans with the release of a new song, ‘Lights Up’.