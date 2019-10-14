Chance the Rapper Achieves ‘Lifelong Goal’ as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest. The Chicago native is scheduled to perform double duty on October 26th. In an Instagram post, the “We Go High” singer was barely able to contain his excitement. SINCE I WAS A SHORTY I WANTED TO JOIN THE SHORT LIST OF TALENTS WHO PULLED #DOUBLEDUTY AT @nbcsnl NOW I WILL BE THE 27TH PERSON ACROSS 45 SEASONS TO HOLD THIS HONOR!, Chance the Rapper, via Instagram. DONALD GLOVER AND DRAKE WHO CAME BEFORE ME AND MC HAMMER WHO HELPED ME REALIZE THIS DREAM AS A CHILD!!, Chance the Rapper, via Instagram. This is the second time that Chance will emcee the classic sketch comedy program. He also hosted back in 2017 when the musical guest was Eminem. Others who have performed double duty on ‘SNL’ include Justin Timberlake, Drake and Taylor Swift