Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Nominees. On Oct. 15, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their 16 candidates for the class of 2020. Among the candidates are the Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nail, Dave Matthews Band and the Doobie Brothers. . Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5, Thin Lizzy and Soundgarden were also nominated. . Each nominee had to have released their first commercial recording in or before 1994 to be eligible. According to Rock Hall chairman John Sykes, the nominees are a mix of genres as the Rock Hall must “reflect a changing culture.” . Nothing stays the same in music … Therefore, really, the institution that honors it has to evolve with all the music. Just like hip-hop is very much a part of the Hall of Fame now, everything we do … has to reflect a changing culture without ever disregarding or turning our backs on the ideals and fundamentals of the Rock Hall, John Sykes, via ‘Rolling Stone’. A voter pool of over 1,000 historians, journalists and music industry members will choose the 2020 class. . Fans will also contribute to the process by voting for their “top five artists” through January 10 at rockhall.com. The 2020 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2