



— Archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient sealed wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities.

Officials said that the “cache” of coffins were discovered “as the ancient Egyptians left them” on two levels of the Asasif Necropolis, a cemetery in the ancient town of West Thebes, according to an official press statement.

The ancient necropolis on the west bank of Nile includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods of 1994 B.C. to 332 B.C.

20 ancient wooden coffins have been uncovered in the Egyptian city of Luxor 👀 https://t.co/A4KITCsjTi — CNET (@CNET) October 15, 2019

Authorities released a series of images showing antiquities minister Khaled El-Anany inspecting colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings alongside the Supreme Council of Antiquities’ secretary general, Mostafa Waziri.

The ministry says it will release further details on what it calls “one of the largest and most important discoveries” in recent years at a news conference in West Luxor on Oct. 19.