Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Selena Gomez Blasts Justin Bieber On New Song?
October 23, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Filed Under:
Justin Bieber
,
Lose You To Love Me
,
new single
,
Pop star
,
selena gomez
Pop star Selena Gomez has seemingly slammed Justin Bieber on her new single ‘Lose You To Love Me’.