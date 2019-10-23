



Sometimes it takes freshman a while to settle into their new surroundings, but this fall, CBS’ rookie premieres have hit the ground running. All Rise, Carol’s Second Act, Evil, Bob Hearts Abishola and The Unicorn have captivated audiences and as a result all five have been picked up for full season runs on America’s Most Watched Network!

“These terrific new series have attracted a passionate base of viewers and consistent ratings while delivering entertaining, inclusive and relevant storytelling every week,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “They’re off to strong starts and are still being discovered on the many catch-up and playback options available to our viewers today. We’re proud of this freshman class and excited about their potential to tell more great stories and further expand their audiences.”

