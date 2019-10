Top 10 Halloween Candies in the United States . The National Retail Federation estimates that people in the United States will spend a total of almost $9 billion on Halloween in 2019. With an estimated $2.6 billion of that total being spent on candy, here are the top 10 candies purchased for Halloween over a 12-year period. 1. Skittles . 2. Reese’s Cups. 3. M&M’s. 4. Snickers. 5. Starburst. 6. Candy Corn. 7. Hot Tamales. 8. Tootsie Pops. 9. Sour Patch Kids. 10. Hershey’s