



– Two brothers who allegedly saved their meth-making equipment in a house fire left their 82-year-old grandmother to die, according to authorities in upstate New York.

Justin Gause, 21, of Corning, and his brother, Jarrett Gause, 33, of Bath, were indicted last week on second-degree murder charges for the May 14 death of Gladys Ann Willow at her Riverside home.

The brothers allegedly removed the drug equipment from the fire but left Willow inside the home, Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker told WETM.

Two brothers charged with manslaughter in Steuben County after allegedly leaving their 82-year-old grandmother to die in a fire while they saved meth equipment instead.https://t.co/OoyWHw6jdv — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 22, 2019

The duo then left to buy cigarettes and did not report the fire, Baker added.

The brothers also face multiple reckless endangerment charges for every firefighter who responded.

They had initially been charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.