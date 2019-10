Jamie Lee Curtis is a scaredy cat. The actress is known for starring as Laurie Strode in 1978 classic horror flick ‘Halloween’, but Jamie has admitted she hates being scared in real life, and can think of nothing worse than sitting down to watch a horror movie. Jamie Lee Curtis told the Daily Mail newspaper’s Weekend magazine: Jamie says she always “sleeps like a baby” at night and doesn’t want to ruin her perfect sleep schedule by being scared.