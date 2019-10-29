



— A South Carolina man allegedly stabbed a woman because he feared she would feed him to zombies, according to investigators.

William Berry, 29, of Aiken was arrested Saturday in Monetta after a woman was stabbed five or six times in the back, according to an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The victim was transported to a hospital, the Aiken Standard reported. Information on her condition was not available, according to The State.

Berry allegedly told deputies he “poked someone” because “they were trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him,” according to the incident report.

The suspect was reportedly not using alcohol or drugs at the time of the stabbing.

Berry was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Aiken County Detention Center without bail.