Simon Pegg’s wife cried over his dramatic weight loss The actor lost a jaw-dropping amount of weight earlier this year in preparation for a movie role, and Simon has revealed his wife Maureen was shocked by his skeletal appearance. He told MailOnline: Simon also revealed his wife doesn’t allow him to get carried away by his own fame or success. The star said: Earlier this year, meanwhile, Simon claimed “the universe” has rewarded him for quitting drinking. The actor’s career has gone from strength to strength since he sought help for his alcoholism in 2010 – but he also admitted it could be because getting sober forced him to combat his “issues”.