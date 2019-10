Things were looking so good, what happened?! For this list, we’re looking at movies with great opening scenes that failed to live up to their potential. Our list includes “The Cloverfield Paradox” (2018), “Prometheus” (2012), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “The Happening” (2008), “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008), and more! What film got YOUR hopes up only to crush them by the credits? Let us know in the comments!