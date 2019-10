CNN is reporting that actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at his home on Tuesday. Witherspoon is survived by his wife, two sons and “a large family,” the statement said. Witherspoon played dad, John “Pops” Williams, to the title characters on the sitcom “The Wayans Bros.” He starred in the Ice Cube led “Friday” franchise. He was a voice over actor for the animated series “The Boondocks.” Witherspoon was 77 years old.