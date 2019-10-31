Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
‘Riverdale’s’ Trinity Likins Spills On Cole Sprouse & Plays Beanboozled
October 31, 2019 at 10:58 am
Filed Under:
carrie
,
Cheryl Blossom
,
game
,
heathers
,
jellybean jones
,
jughead jones
,
latest videos
,
Pranks
,
riverdale
,
riverdale carrie
,
Trinity Likins
Actress discusses her role as Jellybean Jones on the hit CW series.