Ian Ziering, 55, and his wife Erin Ludwig are throwing in the towel. EXTRA reports that they announced that they were separating on Instagram after more than nine years of marriage. On Thursday, the former “90210” actor wrote on Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up.” Ian says that their “hectic work schedules” led to them growing apart, but explained that Erin is “one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.