Joaquin Phoenix Hints at ”Joker” Sequel Joaquin Phoenix, who played the iconic role of Arthur Fleck in the newly released ”Joker” film, recently hinted at a possible sequel. According to Phoenix, he and director Todd Phillips discussed potential sequels before ”Joker” had even been released. Joaquin Phoenix, via ‘Los Angeles Times’ The comments were initially made “in jest,” but became more serious as they both realized there was more to explore. Joaquin Phoenix, via ‘Los Angeles Times’ Phillips also spoke to the ‘Los Angeles Times’ about a potential sequel, saying that it would have to have “thematic resonance” like ”Joker.” Todd Phillips, via ‘Los Angeles Times’