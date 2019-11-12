Nicki Minaj Vows to Stop Using Instagram if Post Likes Are Hidden. Nicki Minaj recently took to Twitter to speak out against Instagram’s latest feature. The platform’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, announced last week that Instagram would begin hiding post likes in the United States. In response, Minaj said she would no longer post content on the popular social media site. “I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life.” Nicki Minaj, via Twitter. Although Mosseri stated the new feature was meant to “depressurize” Instagram, Minaj believes the change is motivated by money. “This isn’t about how smaller companies will cope. It’s about WHY the bigger company is doing it … They continue to make the REAL MONEY.” Nicki Minaj, via Twitter. She then went on to suggest that Instagram’s feature is just a way of “controlling” user engagement. “And who do you think is controlling those numbers? so that influencers can be out here “influencing” ppl to LIKE all the new stuff they bout to do? They gotta get y’all on board to spread the word.” Nicki Minaj, via Twitter