Kanye West to Take the Stage With Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen. West will appear at Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston this Sunday. Sources tells TMZ that West will be at the 11 AM service and hold a short talk with Osteen. The discussion is rumored to center around the adversity the 42-year-old rapper has had to overcome in the past. Later in the day, West and his ‘Sunday Service’ choir will reportedly hold a performance. Osteen, whose congregation is made up of over 45,000 people, is said to be friends with West. Thanks to Osteen, West could also be featured to a huge TV audience. The Houston pastor is known to garner millions of viewers in the U.S