Lili Reinhart spoke out on her Instagram about photoshopping apps. She recently found out about BodyTune, which allows you to retouch parts of your body to look skinnier. According to Allure, Reinhart said “social media has become hazardous to our health.” She said apps like those create “unrealistic expectations” of people’s bodies. The actress said: “Looking skinnier on Instagram is not worth the detrimental psychological effects that these photoshopping apps have given our generation.”