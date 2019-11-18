Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Taylor Swift Alleges Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta Are Denying Her Music
November 18, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Filed Under:
2019
,
Alleges
,
AMAs
,
American Music Awards
,
Denying
,
Music
,
Performance
,
Scooter Braun
,
Scott Borchetta
,
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Alleges Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta Are Denying Her Music For 2019 AMAs Performance