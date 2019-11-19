Ariana Grande Cancels Kentucky Concert Due to Illness. On her Instagram account, the singer blamed an ongoing illness. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight.” – Ariana Grande, via Instagram. The 26-year-old was scheduled to perform in the city of Lexington on Sunday. . The concert is apart of the “Thank U, Next” singer’s ‘Sweetener’ tour, which ends in December. Grande added that those who purchased tickets for the show would get a refund. Over the weekend, the songstress revealed that she has been sick for weeks. “Hi my loves. So I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show.” – Ariana Grande, via Instagram. “I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time.” – Ariana Grande, via Instagram. Currently, Grande’s next show for November 19 in Atlanta is still on schedule