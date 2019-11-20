



The 2020 GRAMMY Awards are coming to CBS on January 26th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California at 8:00 PM ET. Earlier today nominees for the award’s 62nd annual affair were released and feature a who’s who of music biggest performers from Ariana Grande to Lil Nas X to Dolly Parton.

Check out the list of nominees below and be sure to tune in on January 26th to see who will be taking home to the hardware at Music’s Biggest Night, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.