Singer and actress, Mandy Moore is hitting the road again. The “This Is Us” star recently announced that she will be launching a North American concert tour in March. It’s been more than a decade since the Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-nominated actress has toured. The 35-year-old is better known these days as an actress, appearing in countless sitcoms and feature films. She first came to fame as a teen singer in 1999 with the release of her single “Candy.