



NORFOLK, Va. (CBS/AP) — Former “American Idol” contestant Antonella Barba has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for carrying nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl. Federal authorities in Virginia said Thursday that the 32-year-old New Jersey woman got three years and nine months in federal prison.

Barba pleaded guilty in July to possessing with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

CBS Philly has the rest of the story.

