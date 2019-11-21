Lili Reinhart blames photoshopping apps for eating disorders The star has hit out at apps that let users slim down their arms, stomach, and thighs in images before posting them to social media, as she believes they contribute to unrealistic beauty standards and cause vulnerable people to develop unhealthy obsessions with their weight. Posting on her Instagram Story about a particular app called BodyTune, she said: The actress then urged her followers not to use “these kinds of apps”, and slammed anyone who does use them as “adding to the problem”. She added: Lili reached out to those who feel their bodies “aren’t good enough”, but called on them to make sure they “don’t encourage this behaviour”.