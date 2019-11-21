



— A Iowa man who was allegedly watching a TV show while driving under the influence of marijuana was pulled over Monday morning, according to a court filing.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy said he spotted Griffen Vogelgesang-Maurer, 18, of Iowa City, watching the animated television series “South Park” on his smartphone while driving a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero.

The deputy stated in a criminal complaint that Vogelgesang-Maurer’s vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana.

Vogelgesang-Maurer allegedly admitted to recently smoking pot and handed over a bag of marijuana along with a pipe and a grinder, CBS affiliate KCCI reported.

Iowa driver charged after deputies spot him watching South Park https://t.co/P3a9XQAP6d pic.twitter.com/d74vA7YGZ3 — KCCI News (@KCCINews) November 21, 2019

Vogelgesang-Maurer also allegedly showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, leading to the deputy to believe that he was under the influence of marijuana and determined he was too high to be safely driving.

He was arrested and charged with first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of marijuana. Both charges are classified as serious misdemeanors.

Vogelgesang-Maurer also received a traffic citation for use of an electronic device while driving.

He was released from the Johnson County Jail on bond and is due to appear in Johnson County District Court on Nov. 28.