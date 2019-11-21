Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Zac Efron To Star In ‘Killing Zac Efron’ For Quibi
November 21, 2019 at 9:47 am
Filed Under:
Anna Kendrick
,
Farrelly brothers
,
Guillermo del Toro
,
Idris Elba
,
Jennifer Lopez
,
Killing Zac Efron
,
Lena Waithe
,
Russo Brothers
,
Sam Raimi
,
Steven Soderbergh
,
Steven Spielberg
,
trevor noah
,
Zac Efron
Zac Efron To Star In “Killing Zac Efron” For Quibi